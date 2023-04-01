Studio Wildcard has announced ARK: Survival Ascended, a remaster powered by Unreal Engine 5 that will include various graphical improvements, balance and gameplay changes, and more. It will be available in the month of August For PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Coinciding with the launch of the game, i server of ARK: Survival Evolved for Xbox, PlayStation and PC will close their doors. The news came in conjunction with the announcement of the postponement of ARK 2 to the end of 2024. The timing of the two announcements is certainly particular, but it would not seem to be an April Fool’s joke.

Ark: Survival Evolved

ARK: Survival Ascended will include “The Island”, “Survival of the Fittest” and all “Non-Canon” maps (to be released over time). The game will be available on Xbox Series X|S and PC exclusively in “ARK Respawned Bundle” bundle priced at $49.99, which includes both Survival Ascended and ARK 2. After one year, the title will be available for purchase separately. Also bundled grants access to an additional month of closed beta of ARK 2 compared to the rest of the players. On PS5, however, it will only be possible to purchase ARK: Survival Ascended (since the sequel is not currently planned for the Sony console) at a price of $39.99.

All the expansion packs they will be available for purchase separately. The Explorer Pass will retail for $19.99 and include Scorched Earth, Aberration (Q4 2023), and Extinction (Q1 2024) DLCs. The Genesis Pass will be available for purchase at the same price and includes “Genesis Part 1” (Q1 2024) and “Genesis Part 2” (Q2 2024).

At the launch of ARK: Survival Ascended, players will have access to ‘The Island’, ‘Scorched Earth’ and the new revamped game mode, ‘Survival of the Fittest’ which will be fully integrated into the base game.

According to the shared details, ARK: Survival Ascended will graphically boast all-round improvements thanks to theUnreal Engine 5 and Nanite, Lumen and RTXDI technologies. Other changes include dynamic fluid handling and interactive foliage. There will also be new content, gameplay and balance changes.

The game will support cross-platform multiplayer and anti-cheat. Not only that, too mods will be cross-platform thanks to the collaboration with Overwolf, which will make PC mods available on consoles as well.

As mentioned in the opening, at the launch of ARK: Survival Ascended in August will shut down the Survival Evolved servers for PC, Xbox and PlayStation, those for Nintendo Switch will remain active. Player saves will carry over to the new game and ARK: Survival Evolved will still be playable, but only in single player and unofficial servers.