No one has forgotten the images: it was 2008 and the current commentator on Men and Women was a dancer on Amici

Certain images cannot be erased from memory. It was 2008 when Gianni Spertiat the time a professional dancer in the seventh edition of Friends, made a disastrous fall, which alarmed all viewers. A deadly flight, fortunately concluded with no particularly serious damage. The clip continues to rage on social media, despite the fact that 15 years have passed since the incident. Online sharing keeps the memory alive, even with jokes. For example, after reviewing the scene a user states: “Always a thrill to watch this video again!”.

Gianni Sperti's disastrous slip

No one is immune to slip-ups, not even Gianni Sperti (recently guest at Verissimo with his sister Cinzia), today known above all for his role as a commentator on Men and women, of which he has been a regular presence for many years, alongside Tina Cipollari. The younger ones will perhaps struggle to remember him, but his arrival in the world of entertainment took place under other guises.

Driven by a visceral love for dance from a young age, he pursued his dream of establishing himself on the national scene. After studying numerous disciplines, so as to develop a multifaceted talent that can be used in different contexts, he took to the stage of the famous program Do you know the latest?in 1995.

Five years later he landed on Canale 5, as a member of the Amici team. From 2006 to 2009 he made his talent and experience available in Maria De Filippi's very successful broadcast. A year before the farewell, during a choreography, a hold with another dancer failed and Gianni Sperti lost his balance and fell to the ground. Both the audience present in the studio and the fans at home held their breath in fear, but with the utmost tenacity and professionalism, the good Gianni was able to get up and complete the performance.