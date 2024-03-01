Theater Review | A recent British play paints an inconsolable picture of our times

The Finnish standard performance of the play by the Scottish Zinnie Harris in Komi leaves the viewer with a strong afterimage and atmosphere.

Tragicomedy

Falling birds. Finnish standard performance of Zinnie Harris's play at the Kom theater on 28 February 2024. Directed by Riikka Oksanen. ★★★

“No blood believers be no more, open your mother's eyes to the present day.”

When you return home from the theater, where the child can't sleep because he saw the news from the West Bank on TV, it's more than clear how true Kat's line is by Zinnie Harris in the play Falling birds (Scent of Roses) is.

In the dialogue of the play, Kati continues by explaining that even though something is clearly red in both her and her mother's opinion, a couple of random guys on the street can decide that it is blue. “Well, it's blue.”

The play by the Scottish Zinnie Harris (b. 1972) had its premiere in 2022, and in addition to the insanity of our post-truth era, it revolves around other huge themes. Climate change, consent, truth, lie, perspective.

It was directed by Komi Riikka Oksanenhas done the translation Sarka Hantula. And it has done well, the people's speech is natural, just like realistically from this time.

Branch control has succeeded too. The performance leaves a strong image of its essence in the mind, in which the wheel turning by human power is an essential part.

Stage manager Janne Vasamansound engineer Jani Rapon and Lighting Designer Tomi Suovankoski teamwork plays an important role.

However, something is rubbing. Of course, the audience at the premiere is often overexcited, but this time the laughter seems to be lost between the message of Harris's play.

The saying goes that you shouldn't look for the guilty, but the laughs get deeper the deeper the character portraying the cheating husband Kristian Juho Milonoff dives into his certain mannered stage expression.

The presentation in the beginning, realism is unbroken even in acting.

In Helsinki, the temperature is plus 42 degrees and Vilma Melasniemen the conversation between Liisa and her husband Kristian goes exactly as it could for any couple on an insanely hot afternoon. Going out to eat, ordering food home, going to bed. Liisa and Kristian's daughter Kati is coming to visit, normal stuff.

The mood changes when Liisa reveals that she locked the bedroom door from the inside. He wants to talk. To really talk.

Melasniemi does Liisa's mild determination perfectly. When Kristian is protesting the deprivation of freedom, that it can't be done, Liisa's little response is full of comedy.

“Oh no, I already did it.”

When the stage turns, we are in another city.

Ella Mettänen played by Kati stands at someone's door, holding a dead bird, shirt covered in blood. All is clearly not well.

In the swirling circular dialogue, it gradually becomes clear that Sami, who is slightly older than Kat, lives in the house (Paavo Kääriäinen), whom Kati knows from her old days.

Mettänen does the show's best role work: the quivering and trembling Kati is more than realistic as an angry and fearful young adult.

It's hot, birds are falling from the sky, or was it Kati who caused the death.

Matleena Kuusniemi accurately portrays the contradictory character of Helena.

The stage spinning for the third time, the atmosphere seems brighter.

Matleena Kuusniemi Helena has settled into an evening dress, she is enjoying herself, has received an award.

When Sami, who is revealed to be Helena's son, suddenly appears, the recognition received from the ten-point vegan challenge no longer seems so positive.

There are already so many dead birds, Sami tells about it: maybe it's too late for people to try to save themselves?

When When the “traditional” questions and difficulties in the relationship between parents and children are replaced by the question of the destruction of the earth, it is really impossible to find comfort.

Helena and Sam's sad hug, accurately and believably made by Kuusniemi, draws it into the picture.

Earlier, after Sam told about the dead birds, Helena was shocked: “Oh shit, don't lose them. I'll dispose of them later.”

The reaction is not helpful for real-life TV news. They are the same or worse the next day. Things that Zinnie Harris's play also seems to give as the final picture.

But what do you do?

Vilma Melasniemi and Juho Milonoff play a couple in the theater for the first time.

Finnish translation of the play by Sarka Hantula, stage design by Janne Vasama, sounds by Jani Rapo, lights by Tomi Suovankoski, costumes by Maria Sirén, make-up by Leila Mäkynen. Starring Matleena Kuusniemi, Paavo Kääriäinen, Vilma Melasniemi, Ella Mettänen and Juho Milonoff.