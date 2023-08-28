Over the past few hours the name of Desdemona Balzano has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The former lady of Men and women, has in fact become the protagonist of an announcement that is making the rounds on the web. Desdemona is in fact ready to get married with a well-known former knight of the program.

All who follow Men and women will remember the story in which Desdemona Balzano was involved. The former lady of Maria De Filippi’s program was removed by the presenter herself after discovering the ulterior motives associated with her presence in the program.

A few months later, the former lady is back to being talked about. As already anticipated, Desdemona Balzano has revealed that she will soon get married with Joseph. The couple made the announcement in an interview with ‘Fralof’ and revealed that the marriage proposal came on Desdemona’s birthday:

We had said this to each other many times because we are no longer very young. But when you feel it’s the right person, everything changes.

Later, the former lady of Men and women she explained what struck her about the knight Giuseppe. These were his words about it:

I was struck by the character. He is a very sweet man, a good person. He knew how to wait for me.

Giuseppe, on the other hand, spoke about the former lady of Men and women with these words:

She is an extraordinary woman. She is not only beautiful on the outside but she is so beautiful on the inside.

Men and womenDesdemona Balzano talks about her participation in the program: “Difficult experience”

In the interview given to ‘Fralof’ Desdemona Balzano he then revealed some background related to his participation in Men and women: