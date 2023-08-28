The Saudi adventure of the former blue coach begins with a contract of almost three and a half years and around ninety million. Not all of his team members will follow him

Mancini of Arabia, here we are. “I made history in Europe, now I want to make it in Saudi Arabia”, says the former blue coach, in English, in the presentation video released last night by the Riyadh football federation. “This assignment is a recognition of the value attributed to Italian football, I will proudly bring our Italian spirit to the world,” Mancio wrote on Instagram. Then the at least questionable sentence to Italpress: “In Italy they treated me like the monster of Florence”. Now it’s official. Today Mancini lands in the capital. The presentation is at 17 local time (16 Italian time) in a hotel. Almost three and a half years of contract and a total of ninety million. It is the official start to the great, and very rich, Saudi adventure of the former blue coach. Money that couldn’t not move everything…

problems — But not all the pieces of Mancini d'Arabia are still in place, on the contrary: in recent days the coach has tried to convince some of his collaborators who are suddenly worried about changing continents. Some have had second thoughts, frightened by the prospect of having to live away from Italy for more than six months a year. Mancini, however, takes off very early this morning on a private flight. Meanwhile, the FIGC is watching but pondering answers, given that the resignations have not been formally accepted. You are considering a claim for compensation.

which staff? — The situation has become more complicated in the last three days. At the moment, those who have given Mancini the go-ahead are Fausto Salsano and Attilio Lombardo (technical assistants), Massimo Battara (goalkeeping coach), Claudio Donatelli and Andrea Scanavino (athletic trainers) and Antonio Gagliardi (tactical assistant). Another member of the blue staff has joined, the match-analyst Simone Contran. They shouldn’t be in the group Alberico Evani, who was the deputy in blue, Giulio Nuciari and Mauro Sandreani, observers: they are thinking. The position of Gabriele Oriali, the former team manager, is pending, tempted by the prospect of adventure but not yet decided whether to accept it or not. In Arabia, they will find the physiotherapist Alessio Agostino, already with Mancio in various clubs and now at work in Arabia.

second thoughts — The collaborators were contacted, at least almost all of them, in early August, when Mancini's situation was now defined. The discussion with Riad began a long time ago, certainly not after his resignation: in Arabia they know it well. However, one not indifferent detail was missing in the first speeches: the staff's salaries would have been net only if they had become "fiscally Saudi", that is, living at least 183 days a year in the country. Different story returning to Italy: the net figure is halved. And assessments of the lifestyle in Riad are also at stake, comfortable but very different from ours. With the heat that requires you to train very early in the morning or in the evening. Then you live in hotels or houses. Not only that: it seems that the Saudi football federation wants to make use of the services of the staff on an ongoing basis, not only during training camps. Someone is thinking.

departure — Mancini went to Jesi on Saturday. He was with his parents, one day at the beach, then at dinner with friends. Greetings before the departure scheduled for early today on a private plane that will take him to Arabia. He concluded the formalities, the presentation. Mancini will have to quickly issue the first call-up list for Newcastle's friendlies with Costa Rica (8 September) and South Korea (12). The contract does not expire in July 2026, at the end of the World Cup in Canada-Mexico-USA, but in January 2027, in time for the Asian Cup in Arabia (after that of 2024 in Qatar). Compensation This is how an unpleasant story is about to end, which began this summer after the Nations League, when Mancini, disappointed by the two games in Holland, as he himself had admitted, had been contacted by Arabia in search of a recruiter. Indispensable proposal: 25 million a year, plus bonuses, you can reach 90 in the three-year period. The intermediary of the operation was the Fifa agent Ramadani who, in one of the transfer market dinners, revealed the timing of the negotiation in front of witnesses. The FIGC is at the window for now. The contract with Mancini did not include exit penalties like Spalletti's from Naples. However, the resignation must be formally accepted. It is clear that the will of the worker always prevails: therefore Mancini will train, full stop. However, there could be legal aftermath because in Via Allegri someone is thinking of an action for compensation, given that the sudden farewell forced a quick search for a new coach with all that it entailed. In the end, Gravina will evaluate the economic and political opportunity of a cause.