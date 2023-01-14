In the last few hours, the news of the hospitalization of Claudia Dionysius following the appearance of some complications. The news was made public by the former suitor of Men and women, who shed light on his health conditions. Let’s find out together in detail what happened.

This morning, through some Instagram Stories, Claudia Dionigi revealed to her followers that she was hospitalized yesterday evening due to some complications appeared after childbirth. In the stories in question, the former suitor of Men and women he reassured the fans, thanking them for all the messages of affection and closeness received.

These were the words of the former suitor about the dramatic moment lived:

I have clots, leftovers from childbirth.

Claudia has stated that these are things that happen but as she herself stated, when she found herself in front of what seemed to her ahemorrhageshe got very scared.

The former suitor of Men and women he also revealed that the matter was resolved in a few hours and that a real hospitalization was not necessary. As for the little one Mary Victoriait must be said that the little girl is fine and has nothing to do with this situation.

Claudia he then concluded his Instagram Stories by declaring:

I’m fine.

So all fans of Claudia Dionigi e Lorenzo Riccardi they can breathe a sigh of relief since the news has apprehended the many followers of the couple.

At the moment Lorenzo Riccardi he did not expose himself to the news that is making the rounds on the web in these hours. We just have to wait for the next few days to find out if the former tronista of Men and women will be exposed regarding this much-talked-about affair in the last few hours.