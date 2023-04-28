Moments of tension for Men and Women. According to what Leggo reports, during the last episode of the dating show, hosted by Maria De Filippi, a situation of strong tension would have occurred which culminated in a heated fight between the two Knights Armando and Riccardo.

It all started when Aurora Tropea brought up the former lady Lucrezia Comanducci, claiming that the latter had had an affair with Armando Incarnato outside the program. Riccardo Guarnieri also joined the discussion and wanted to have his say about her. After expressing his opinion, a very heated discussion broke out between Riccardo and Armando which saw the presenter Maria De Filippi forced to intervene.

Shortly after, however, the two Knights reconciled and shook hands. But chaos broke out on social media, because according to the advances, the (almost) fight between the two seems to have been censored by the direction of the dating show, broadcasting only a small part of the dispute. “They had almost come to blows and the discussion had lasted much longer,” wrote one user. Below are the images aired on Canale 5: