What will the second weekly appointment of Men and Women of Mari De Filippi in store for us? Classic Throne or Throne Over at the center of the Canale 5 dating show study? Apparently the time has come for the airing of the slaps that flew after the utterances of a knight. But let’s find out more together …

Men and women back on the air with the second appointment of the week. The appointment is always the same: 2.45 pm on Canale 5. If we saw in yesterday’s episode Ida Platano and Marcello already in crisis, after an initial idyll, due to a series of reasons expressed by Platano that are incomprehensible to the rider, today we should see another couple already in crisis.

Who knows how he will react Tina Cipollari to what we will anticipate shortly, given the reaction she had in the episode of Monday 4 October, when she hurled herself against the hairdresser from Brescia, a great friend of Gemma Galgani and ex-girlfriend of Riccardo Guarnieri, claiming that she herself is the problem in relationships, because she always manages to make all men escape. And also given the reaction towards Biagio Di Maro, to whom she said she was ashamed after treating disrespectfully (again deluded her) Sara Zilli.

Men and women: slaps fly in the studio

Today, we said, at the center of the study there should be another couple from the Throne Over: Graziano has gone out with a lady and will tell some rather spicy details of what, according to him, would have happened between them. The tale of the knight will send the lady into a rage and apparently some slaps will also fly.

The landlady Maria De Filippi he will then have to intervene to restore calm in the studio.

Men and women: the expulsion of Joele Milan

When the “expulsion” of the tronista Joele Milan from Queen Mary? Apparently it should take place in tomorrow’s episode, Wednesday 6 October. We will see if this is really the case.