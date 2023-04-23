Memphis Depay is also missing on Sunday when Atlético Madrid takes on his old club FC Barcelona in Camp Nou. The attacker injured a thigh at the end of March when he took on Gibraltar with the Orange in a duel from the European Championship qualification.
“Depay is not training with the group yet,” said his coach Diego Simeone a day before the top match in the Spanish football league.
Simeone expects Depay back soon. The Dutch attacker, who came over from Barcelona during the winter break, has played seven league games for Atlético so far, the last of which was on March 18 against Valencia. He has scored three times in La Liga to date.
Atlético are third in La Liga, 13 points behind leaders Barcelona.
