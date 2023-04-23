The editor-in-chief of the German magazine Die Aktuellewho published a fake interview with Michael Schumachermade with artificial intelligence, was dismissed, the Funke media group announced on Saturday.

(It may interest you: Luis Díaz entered at the end and Liverpool won 3-2 in a spectacular game, the goals)

“This tasteless and misleading article should never have appeared. It does not correspond in any way to the standards of journalism that we -and our readers- expect from a group like Funke“, lamented Bianca Pohlmann, director of the Funke group magazines, in a statement.

fired journalist

“The editor-in-chief of Die Aktuelle, Anne Hoffmann, who assumed the journalistic responsibility of the magazine since 2009, has been removed from her duties” since this Saturday, she adds, presenting her “excuses” to the family of the legendary German Formula 1 driver .

The magazine had boasted of having obtained an interview with Michael

Schumacher, the first since his skiing accident and severe head injury in late 2013 in the French Alps.

Cover with Michael Schumacher from the German media. See also Michael Schumacher, 'she's like a prisoner': pilot's life revelation

On Wednesday, the magazine, which specializes in information about famous people, published the “interview” and revealed that it had been generated with a artificial intelligence.



The article had quotes attributed to Schumacher, talking about his family life since the accident and his state of health. Following this publication, the former champion’s family had announced their intention to file a complaint.

The family of Michael Schumacher, who is 54 years old, scrupulously protects the privacy of the former champion, who has not been seen in public since his accident. Almost no information has been leaked since then about his state of health.

Driver with the most titles in F1 history, with seven crowns, tied with Lewis Hamilton, who succeeded him at Mercedes, left hospital six months after his accident and was placed in a medicalized bed in the family mansion in Switzerland, in Gland (canton of Vaud).

AFP

More sports news