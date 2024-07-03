Dubai (Al-Ittihad)

The Emirates Center for Sports Science and Sports Medicine and the Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation signed a memorandum of understanding to develop and refine sports cadres.

The memorandum was signed by Abdullah Hassan Mahyouh, Chairman of the Interim Committee for the Management of the Emirates Centre for Sports Sciences and Sports Medicine, and Mohammed Abdul Rahim Al Marri, Secretary General of the Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation, in the presence of Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation, and Abdulaziz Al Hossan, Director of the Competitive Sports Department at the General Sports Authority, Executive Director of the Centre, in addition to a number of representatives from both sides.

The memorandum, which was signed at the headquarters of the Emirates Centre for Sports Sciences and Sports Medicine, aims to establish a general framework for cooperation between the two parties in the fields of education, scientific research, training, and support for development and cultural programmes.

The two sides seek to enhance the efficiency of human cadres working in the sports sector and develop the sports professions system, through the exchange of knowledge and expertise and the organization of specialized training courses and workshops.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi stressed the keenness of the Federation’s Board of Directors and its committees to provide the best ways to enhance the sustainable development of Emirati sports, through cooperation with all sports entities, including the Emirates Centre for Sports Sciences and Sports Medicine, which plays a pivotal role in spreading the culture of practicing sports, according to the best international standards.

For his part, Abdullah Hassan Mahyouh confirmed that the center opens its doors to cooperate with all sports federations, to ensure the provision of the required qualification for workers in the national sports sector, and puts all its capabilities and expertise at the service of sports entities.

For his part, Abdul Aziz Al-Hussan praised the role of the Federation and its efforts to organize work and build a sound scientific base for trainers’ tests, noting that the center will contribute effectively to developing curricula and implementing theoretical and practical tests, according to the latest scientific methods.

For his part, Mohammed Abdul Rahim Al Marri noted the strong relationship between the Emirates Centre for Sports Science and Sports Medicine and the Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation.