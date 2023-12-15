Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The Abu Dhabi Businesswomen's Council, affiliated with the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, signed a memorandum of understanding with the “Jordanian-Emirati Businesswomen's Council”, aiming to enhance coordination and joint cooperation between members of the two councils. The memorandum aims to unify efforts in support of women, empower them, enhance their participation in sustainable economic and social development efforts, and cooperate together in launching joint initiatives and activities to enhance women’s positive and effective contribution, in a way that supports the aspirations of the two councils and keeps pace with the state’s plans and directions.

The memorandum of understanding was signed by Marwa Al Mansouri, a member of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, and Mona Al Rashidi, a member of the Jordanian-Emirati Businesswomen Council, at the headquarters of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, in the presence of a number of representatives of the two councils.

Marwa Al Mansouri said: The signing of the memorandum comes within the framework of the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council’s tireless endeavor to empower women in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, based on the firm belief in their role in leading change and shaping the future. Therefore, we work to advance their role in the private sector and provide the appropriate environment and motivating capabilities for them to become a partner. A key step in the process of sustainable economic development. She stressed the importance of the memorandum of understanding in supporting the community of women and business leaders in Abu Dhabi, given its direct role in opening horizons for Emirati women to build partnerships, discover fruitful and promising opportunities, and strengthen commercial relations in various regional and global markets, including the sister market of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, in cooperation with their Jordanian counterparts. To raise its level of competitiveness and its effective and growing presence in the world of finance and business.

For her part, Mona Al Rashidi confirmed her happiness that signing the memorandum with the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council will contribute to strengthening cooperation between the two sides at all levels and in line with our goals and aspirations in providing new opportunities in cooperation with various parties to support entrepreneurs and businesswomen who are considered an essential partner in the development process. Sustainable economic.

Under the memorandum, the two sides will work to exchange information and reports and prepare studies in areas of common interest, as well as strengthening the network of communication and interaction between Emirati and Jordanian women and entrepreneurs in both Abu Dhabi and Jordan through exchanging invitations, promoting events, receiving delegations and missions, and launching projects of common interest. The two sides agreed to exchange invitations to participate in programs for visiting and departing delegations that fall within the areas of interest of both parties, in addition to proposing ways and means to facilitate and overcome any potential obstacles that may hinder one of the parties to achieve future aspirations, as well as enhancing awareness among business leaders and women in promising economic and commercial fields. And feasible, and support the development of trade exchange and economic cooperation between the UAE and Jordan.