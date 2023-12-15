When The Last of Us hit the market in 2023, this title offered us a decent multiplayer section. In this way, many were surprised when it was revealed that the sequel would not have this section. However, in June 2022 it was confirmed that Naughty Dog was already working on a fully online The Last of Us game. Unfortunately, yesterday it was announced that this project had been cancelled. Now, A few moments ago, a never-before-seen image of this title was leaked.

Through social networks, Dusk Golem, famous leaker and insider of the medium, shared an image that gives us a look at the home screen of The Last of Us Online. Notably, The image confirms that this title was going to have a season pass. Along with this, we can see one of the new characters. Let's remember that, despite being an online experience, this installment was going to feature a series of completely original characters, and was going to give us another look at this post-apocalyptic world.

So Dusk golem said that this was one of the main menu of the last of us multiplayer.

In its official statement, Naughty Dog mentioned that The Last of Us Online was canceled because Giving post-launch support to this title means consuming all the studio's resources, something they were not willing to commit to. In this way, the difficult decision was reached to put an end to this development indefinitely. Although it is not ruled out that the team will try some online section in the future, it will surely not be as robust as they planned to do on this occasion, and it would be similar to what we saw in the original The Last of Us.

Although little was known about its development, everything that had been leaked did not sound positive. A couple of months ago, a report revealed that Bungie was not entirely convinced with Naughty Dog's work, so this project was delayed internally. This revelation began a series of rumors about a possible cancellation, and although at the time this information was denied by the team, yesterday the plans changed.

One of the factors that surely played an important role in making this decision was the departure of Jim Ryan. The former CEO of SIE intended to severely monetize PlayStation properties through various service games, one of these was The Last of Us Online. This path was not to everyone's liking, as some people pointed out that these types of experiences were not in line with the idea of ​​large-scale AAA productions that Ryan also promoted.

However, with Ryan's departure, It seems that the idea of ​​​​focusing on games as a service will be abandoned little by little. Aside from The Last of Us Online, there wasn't much information about future games as a service from PlayStation. The other notable project is Marathon, which is run by Bungie. We can only wait to see what will happen with PlayStation once a suitable successor for Ryan is found. On related topics, a possible release date for the PS5 Pro is leaked. Likewise, hackers leak information about the game wolverine and Marvel's Spider-Man 3.

It's a difficult decision, but the right one. Sustaining a game as a service is not easy, and if a company wants to do this, it will have to focus entirely on this project, something that was clearly not in Naughty Dog's plans. I hope this is a lesson for the rest of PlayStation.

