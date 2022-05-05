Memoir Ulla Salunen 1929–2022

Lecturereconomics teacher Ulla Kaisa Salunen died on April 6, 2022 in Ylöjärvi. He was 92 years old, born in Ylöjärvi on September 8, 1929.

Salunen was born the eldest daughter of a mentally stimulating family of two farmers. The home was hospitable and open to those in need. From the beginning of the Winter War, the family in the 1950s included the bombing of fleeing Helsinki residents, Karelian evacuees, an Ingrian child and a Jewish family seeking refuge from the war.

For girls’ school years Ulla and her little sister Leena moved to Tampere. The school-time home was found by kindergarten teacher Alli Palmroth and her friend Elli Könönen.

Palmroth was the chairman of the Tampere White Ribbon and the Finnish White Ribbon Association. Aunt Alli, as she was called, took good care of the schoolgirls, who lived in the home for a maximum of seven.

The White Ribbon had extensive club and camp activities. Ulla Salunen was involved as a club member and as a camp manager and hostess as she got older. Family work and home visits in the girls’ families were part of Saluse’s duties, as the participants in the camps were selected mainly on social grounds.

After graduating, Salunen attended Tampere School of Economics, Ahlman School of Housekeeping and Järvenpää College of Home Economics, where she graduated in 1951.

Salunen worked as a lecturer at Tampere School of Economics for 36 years. In addition to her job, Salunen volunteered for decades to help vulnerable people.

He was a founding member of the Tampere Shelter and worked as a volunteer for the Finnish White Ribbon Association and the Tampere White Ribbon since 1953. Mothers in need of support and their children were referred to her activities from the Hämeenlinna Women’s Prison, the city and the parish, and through the forms of work at the White Ribbon. At Salunen’s initiative, a children’s afternoon club, or Children’s Grandmother, operated in Tampere’s White Belt at the turn of the 21st century, offering primary school children a snack and helping with school assignments.

The Finnish Mission Society’s missionary secretary course provided additional skills, and Salunen worked in Ylöjärvi as a volunteer missionary secretary and hostess of Dream. The activities of the hut raised funds for missionary work.

Ulla gave his strength and skill to promote the common good in the volunteer work of organizations and the church, not forgetting to help the younger generation of the family during the peak years of life.

Ulla was relentless in her actions. He took care of things and people to his heart. Ulla’s characterization is appropriate: “Action does not arise from an idea, but from a willingness to take responsibility.” It guaranteed moments of success even where many would have already given up.

Irja Eskelinen

The author is the Secretary General of the Finnish White Ribbon Association and a long-time friend of Ulla Salunen.