Stock Exchange | On Wall Street, a poor trading day, the Dow Jones fell the most since June 2020

Stateside Thursday was a poor trading day. Of the New York Stock Exchange indices, the Dow Jones fell more than a thousand points to 3.1 percent, ending just below 33,000 points. The drop in the index was the worst since June 2020.

Of the other indices, the S&P 500 fell 3.6 percent and the Nasdaq closed down 5.0 percent.

The fall in the stock market was dramatic compared to Wednesday, when the decision of the US Federal Reserve to raise the key interest rate by 0.5 percent turned stock prices up.