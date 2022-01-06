Memoir Brother Vallinoja 1932–2021

Diploma in Engineering Brother Vallinoja died on November 23, 2021 in Espoo Hospital. He was 88 years old, born in Tohmajärvi on December 16, 1932.

Vallinoja enrolled as a student at the Joensuu Co-educational School in 1951. He graduated as a graduate engineer from the Department of Mechanical Engineering at the Helsinki University of Technology in 1959. During his studies, Pol was also a student of political science, Lea, with whom the alliance lasted for more than 50 years. The common cottage garden was maintained as long as there was enough energy.

Vallinoja made an exceptionally long career with the same company. In 1955, he started at Oy Suomen Autoteollisuus Ab, where he did his master’s thesis on a turbocharger, a new technology at the time. The runtime lasted for more than forty years, although the name and ownership of the company changed, as did Vallinoja’s demanding management positions.

The Finnish Automotive Industry changed its name to Sisu-Auto, and Vallinoja held senior positions in Sisu’s product design in the 1970s. Under his leadership, Kontio-Sisu, Jyry-Sisu and Sisu’s M-Series were created for timber and road freight transport. For the Defense Forces, he was designing the Sisu SA-150, known as the Masi.

When Vallinoja led the product design, the technical design changed from drawing board design to CAD / CAM technology. In his last years of work, he drove the company to transition to quality systems, and he also had time to be involved in export project assignments.

Veli retired in 1997 from the position of Quality Manager at Patria Vehicles Oy. As a supervisor and colleague, he was benevolent and pleasant, but strict and demanding in matters.

Velin persistence continued into retirement years. He and his colleague founded the Sisun Veterans Retirement Association and were organizing visits to the industry’s industrial plants and companies. Colleagues will be reminded of Sisu Veterans’ Christmas lunch at Laulu-Men’s restaurant, complemented by Veli’s grandchildren’s musical performances.

In his last decades, Veli played an important role as an encouraging stake, appreciating the grandchildren’s hobbies and studies in music and theater, and was always an enthusiastic follower of the performances.

The singing music was close to Vel’s heart. The male choir hobby started already in the Polytechnic Choir and continued until the last autumn in the seniors of Espoo Male Singers and Singing Men in Uulu.

Social events were the salt of life for Velille. Last autumn, he was still able to enjoy the gatherings of the choirs and the Vireät Club of the Tapiola Service Center, and the very special joy of the last year was the birth of his first grandchild.

Mirja Vallinoja

Sampo Siiskonen

The authors are Brother Vallinoja’s daughter and a long-time colleague.