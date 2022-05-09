The photo of the Jaguares players lined up for the hymns to the left of the group of referees, with the absolute emptiness to the right of the judges left by the DIM, who did not go to Montería to play the game, will be one more of the book of the absurdity of Colombian football that can well be called ‘The unusual world of the League of ours every day’. A volume as thick and heavy as the first volume of Les Miserables. And it will not be titled as Victor Hugo’s masterpiece for a simple copyright issue.

The episode of the absence of the DIM, the referee blowing the whistle three times giving the winner to Jaguares 3-0 by WO on the penultimate date of the qualifying phase of the League is the summary of indolent, indifferent football and full of ‘alive ‘, of those ‘geniuses of indigenous malice’ that are the example of a country of lawyers, in which the subsection and the paragraph prevail to squeeze the law for their own benefit.

Jaguares, only on the field.
Photo: Taken from Win Sports video

The soccer bubble

Soccer, stuck in its bubble of arrogance, unaware and isolated from reality, did not find out about the ‘armed strike’ that between Wednesday and Friday of last week carried out at least 93 violent actions in 61 municipalities, according to a preliminary report from the National Police.

In particular, in Montería there were, according to that report, “criminal actions by the ‘Gulf clan’” that caused –according to the Córdoba branch of the National Federation of Merchants (Fenalco)– about 90 percent of the department’s trade to come to a standstill. their activities out of fear to violent actions. Even the Montería merchants themselves asked to postpone Mother’s Day.

But for soccer, for Dimayor, that such armed strike does not exist. Alleging regulatory reasons, calendar reasons and that the local authorities swore on a Bible to guarantee security, he ordered the game to be played knowing that the DIM had informed and published in a statement that he would not go to the game.

For its part, the players’ association (Acolfutpro) asked to postpone the match and the very official Dimayor TV channel, Win Sports, reported, in another statement, that it would not broadcast that duel “because the public order situation presented currently in the area makes it impossible for the mobile unit to arrive at the headquarters of this commitment and does not guarantee the full safety of the collaborators of our technical, journalistic and production team.” Very clear.

But Dimayor’s common sense was amputated. You have to play because he has to play regardless of anything else.

Soccer lives as if in a parallel reality, as in another quantum Colombia: it is enough to remember that, despite the insistence, Colombia was stripped of its half venue for the last Copa América because the country was besieged by the national strike. The reason for the Government’s ‘resignation’ due to the covid was an internal and international political blow to insist that they had the public order situation under control, while rumblings and gases were bursting outside the stadiums.

Jaguares, one of the most peculiar teams in the League, since they have few points, they don’t give a damn about such an armed strike, if DIM doesn’t arrive, or expose their players and their public, as long as they win the points as it is.

The DIM pressed the postponement and did not appear without authorization. That is why he will bear the consequences and will surely lose 3-0. Jaguares lost their shame (a long time ago!) and Dimayor lost her common sense.

MELUK TELLS HIM



Gabriel Meluk

Sports Editor

@MelukLeCuenta

