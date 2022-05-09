Emergency income, the Gdf catches 101 offenses: a hit worth over 200 thousand euros in total

There Treviso financial police discovered 101 people of foreign nationality (mostly from Central African countries) who unduly received the emergency income for over 200 thousand euros in total. The 101 people would have in fact had the subsidy despite being housed in the reception centers of Treviso, Oderzo, Vittorio Veneto and Onè di Fonte.

“Unfortunately, the ill-will of asking and obtaining unduly state subsidiesbe they the Basic income or that of emergency, seems to spread. Apart from the absence of civic sense on the part of those who ask for them, one also wonders who releases them and who should check, because it is not right that it should always and only be the Finance Policewhom I thank for the constant commitment, to intervene to heal already packaged and completed tricks “, commented the president of the Veneto Region Luca Zaiacomplimenting the Finance Police of the Provincial Command of Treviso.

“In this case, among other things, the unlawfulness is macroscopic”, adds the Governor, “because the subsidies were linked to the Covid emergency and, by national law, they were not due to those who were guests of structures fully paid for by the State, as are the Cas“.

Read also:

Russia-Ukraine war, Draghi da Biden to follow a suicide line

Ukraine, the Pope to the warmongers of the world: “Arms do not lead to peace”

US inflation and Lagarde (ECB), markets: towards another turbulent week

Survey of mayors, surprise Mancinelli (Ancona), Bucci over 56%

Gran Canaria, the island loved by Italians where petrol costs 1.10 euros

Bono and The Edge play surprisingly in the Kiev subway. VIDEO

Intesa Sanpaolo, in support of Italian cooperatives in difficulty

Brindisi, the first energy community: 350 families will save on their bills