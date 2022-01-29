was lost with Peru and in Barranquilla. Unheard of from history, statistics, and inadmissible for that immense ego of Colombian soccer!

They lost to Peru, at home, and furthermore, Colombia did not beat Bolivia, nor Paraguay, nor Ecuador, nor Uruguay… And without scoring in six games, well… So? Well, nothing: logical sixth in the elimination table and today out of the World Cup! And deservedly so!

Today, really, the only way to go to Qatar is to pray to beat Argentina there (next Tuesday), Bolivia (in Barranquilla, something that today seems like a colossal task) and Pékerman’s Venezuela on a visit (something that today It seems such a colossal task as beating Bolivia) and praying if the miracle of Peru and Uruguay losing happens…

There is no other. Let’s start, then: Our Father who art in heaven…, because of football, little, and of goals, nothing.

James Rodriguez. Peru won the match 1-0 against the Colombian team, for the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifier. January 28, 2022. Photo: Photo: Miguel Bautista

Colombia with all its heroes (except Quintero, because he was injured in the recochita against Honduras; it was the only thing it was used for, ha!) had an attacking formation, played attack without much clarity, attacked, yes, but without surprise and always at the same speed, and bounced and bounced like a fly against a glass in the Peruvian defense, which got tired of rejecting and clearing with his head…

Colombia had the ball, it was a horseshoe in Peru’s 18, he shot potshots and crosses from the right especially, he kicked wide and many shots hit the Peruvian rivals, but real goal options, seriously, he only had one: Borja, who had entered through Falcao, a ball fell from the sky, shot from a corner, when he was alone, without a mark, at 5.50, less than two meters from the goal and he put a little dough to the body of goalkeeper Gallesse. Nah! He had already eaten the clearest against Paraguay. Fatal! The rest were approaches and rushed shots by James, Mina, Borré, Uribe, Falcao, Díaz…

Colombia, no goal

The team had the ball, the position, the intention, but no goal. Almost nothing! So can not be. As simple as that: in a game that is about scoring goals, well…

And Peru, who defended himself seriously and without going through a lot of trouble, who cut the rhythm of the game, won the lottery in the only counterattack he had, because he didn’t even counterattack, he broke the piñata: Flores, in the 84th minute, liquidated by the stick Ospina, who this time failed; yes, this time it failed.

That counterattack originated in a bad pass by Chará, another of those who were in that recochita against Honduras…

Today is sixth…

On the eve of this game, before this unprecedented and unexpected and almost lapidary defeat, coach Reinaldo Rueda defended himself against criticism by saying that he had taken over when Colombia was in seventh place in the tie… Well, today he is! of sixth, that in white silver is the same sheath!

James, the best of this Colombia defeated and run over and without a goal, came out fighting with the public that whistled at them, in Barranquilla.

An understandable protest and an understandable reaction…

Colombia lost to Peru, they did not beat Bolivia, nor Paraguay, nor Ecuador, nor Uruguay… And they have gone six games without scoring a goal! Today it is sixth, deservedly so, and Qatar seems further away than the Moon. It is what it is…

MELUK TELLS HIM

GABRIEL MELUK

Sports Editor

@MelukLeCuenta

