Nuevo León, Monterrey.- Carlos Salcedo’s future in professional soccer is defined. The Mexican will leave the MX League to continue his career in Major League Soccer (MLS) main tournament of the United States and Canada, the latter country will open the doors for you to join one of its local teams.

For weeks it has been rumored that the national team would leave the institution of Tigres de la UANL to travel to South America, since two interesting offers sounded from Brazil but neither was defined, both were staked out without much success.

The central defender missed that great opportunity, but the suitors did not stop to express their pleasure in hiring the 28-year-old from Guadalajara. Toronto F.C. He was one of them and everything indicates that the Canadian club has just closed Salcedo definitively.

According to the journalist from Tv Azteca, David Medrano Felix, Carlos Salcedo witnesses his new shirt in professional football. The defender will leave the auriazul tones to become Toro Rojo, a club that will grant him the number 3 that he has been driving.

“Closed. From the MLS they confirm that everything is closed for Carlos “Titan” Salcedo to be a Toronto FC player. There is already a signed agreement between the clubs. All that remains is for Tigres to pay “Titan” the amount of the percentage that corresponds to him David Medrano said on Twitter.

It should be noted that Miguel “Piojo” Herrera did not summon Jalisco in the last game of the Universitarios in the Grita México Clausura 2022 of Liga MX, in the 2-1 victory of the tigers on UNAM Pumas on the field of the University Olympic Stadium.

Carlos Salcedo arrived at the northern entity in the past 2019. He celebrated the Clausura 2019 title for a Concacaf Champions League in 2020. In this current tournament he played the first two games, completing 180 minutes. As extra data, he scored the first goal for Tigres in this Clausura 2022.

