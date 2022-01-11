Melty Blood: Type Lumina receives a brand new gameplay video, and in this it is finally possible to enjoy the second round of the challenge that involves you Aoko Aozaki, DLC character coming this January 13 completely free of charge, e Shiki Tohno.

One of only five wizards that exist in the world. She is not considered a skilled sorceress, but when it comes to “destructive” power she is unrivaled. The sight of her hail of bullets as hot geysers also earned her the nickname “Magic Gunner”. He is also familiar with martial arts, and has a fighting style that could be considered a hybrid of martial arts and magic. He met Shiki on his travels. I gave him the glasses that suppress his mystical eyes and teach him the value of living beings and how to handle things. For this reason, Shiki respects her and considers her his teacher. He is a difficult person to define. She believes in justice, is unreliable and wandering.

Always the January 13 the game will also see the arrival of a second DLC fighter, Dead Apostle Noel, which you can admire in action through a recent gameplay.

Melty Blood: Type Lumina is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. Below you can enjoy the end of the battle between Aoko Aozaki And Shiki Tohno!

Source: Project Lumina