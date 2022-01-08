Project Lumina brings to the web a brand new gameplay video for his fighting game Melty Blood: Type Lumina, which continues the fierce challenge between Dead Apostle Noel And Ciel.

As previously revealed, Dead Apostle Noel will be released as a DLC fighter from this January 13, and was briefly introduced to us with this:

Dead Apostle Noel unleashes his spears (bells) to thwart the rain of Ciel’s Black Keys. As they enter a stalemate, Dead Apostle Noel activates “Skewered Pork” followed by “Dazzling Echo” to stop Ciel for good.

Before leaving you in the company of the new video, we remind you that Melty Blood: Type Lumina is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

If you missed the first part of the fight you can recover it in our previous news.

Source: Project Lumina