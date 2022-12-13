At the trial for defamation against Roberto Saviano, who in December 2020 had defined Matteo Salvini and Giorgia Meloni as “bastards”, the premier will not be present as a witness. “She was not called either by the prosecutor or by the civil party – the writer says on Instagram – and therefore I will find myself answering for the crime of which they accuse me and I will not have a confrontation with Meloni who probably fears a certain weakness in this process, because if they are heard in the trial, they will still have to answer for the political choices made in recent years which are the subject of my judgment towards them. So the Prime Minister’s withdrawal from this process is very serious”.

The leader of the League did not file a complaint, unlike what the current Prime Minister did at the time, but tried to bring a civil action. Application requested by the judge, who explained: “Since the honorable Salvini cannot be considered damaged by the same conduct that sees the honorable Meloni as an offended person since it is a conduct attributable to her alone, she rejects the application for the appearance of a civil party in the proceeding”. Since the trial began, the hearings have followed one another quickly: “The first took place a month ago, the second yesterday,” wrote Saviano. “It seems that this trial (which sees me accused) is a real exception, because normally trials in Italy proceed slowly, very slowly. Just think that since 2008 I have been involved as a victim in the trial for mafia threats that I suffered from the Casalesi clan; in fifteen years the second degree has not yet been celebrated. Irony of fate: when I’m a victim, the processes proceed slowly, when I’m a defendant they put the turbo into action”.

The hearing will come alive on June 27th. On Salvini’s absence, Saviano commented: “Probably he feared being overshadowed by Prime Minister Meloni and therefore ran after him to try to participate in this process. But there won’t be. It was just a strategy like he usually does to try to have only media hype fearing that Meloni will take away the prize of visibility from him ”.