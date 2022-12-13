Zacatecas, Zac.- One of the most important traditions for Catholics is put the Christmas Nativity; in zacatecas there is a big one, we will tell you where it is.

This state from the beginning of December was filled with Christmas magic with lights and decorations, without missing the traditional Nativity.

Right in the heart of the city, arms square this Christmas Villagea, with the second largest Christmas tree in Mexico.

There are also many small houses in which they sell snacks and there are recreational activities.

But next to the Cathedral basilicaright on the north façade, is the Christmas birth largest in the city.

It’s about the representation of the birth of the Child Jesus in Belém, next to the Virgin Mary and Saint Joseph.

Every year he settles in Main Square and on this occasion, it is next to the Cathedral, ready for December 24, 2022 when the Child God will lie down.

So that, on January 6, 2023, the Uprising of the Child is carried out in the same area by the religious authorities of Zacatecas.

We recommend you read:

If you are visiting the city, do not hesitate to come to this space and take your picture next to the tree, the houses and the birth.