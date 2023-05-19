Bad weather Emilia, Meloni shows a photo at the G7 summit: “Solidarity of the greats”

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni showed the other G7 leaders the damage caused by the floods in Emilia Romagna. At the summit in progress, Italian sources report, Prime Minister Meloni continued to receive updated photos on the disaster generated by the bad weather, and so, seeing her disturbed, the other big names – among them the presidents Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron, as well as the chancellor Olaf Scholz and the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen – they asked her if there was any problem. So Meloni showed the photos of what happened in Emilia Romagna, receiving the solidarity of the leaders, some of whom have activated the ambassadors in Italy to better understand the situation.

G7: “Russia immediately withdraw its troops from Ukraine”

The G7 urges Russia to end “its ongoing aggression and immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw its troops and military equipment from the entire territory of Ukraine”. Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, reads a note from the leaders of the Big Seven meeting in Hiroshima, “constitutes a violation of international law, in particular of the UN Charter”. While, “a just peace cannot be achieved without the complete and unconditional withdrawal of Russian troops and military equipment.” He also condemns “for Russia’s irresponsible nuclear rhetoric”.

G7, Meloni sees Sunak: “Important cohesion. Relaunching relations”

The Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, met the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak, on the sidelines of the G7 meeting in Hiroshima. The meeting took place just a few weeks – Italian sources report – after the fruitful visit to London at the end of April where the two Heads of Government signed a Memorandum of Understanding on bilateral cooperation. The intensity of the continuous dialogue between Meloni and Sunak testifies – the same sources explain – how relations between Italy and the United Kingdom are experiencing a strong revival. The two Heads of Government discussed the main issues on the international agenda, starting with full alignment, including within NATO and the G7, and a common commitment to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

Meloni and Sunak then highlighted “the growing interdependence between geographical macro-areas and the importance of cohesion between the G7, allies and democracies, to protect the rules-based international order, indispensable for economic security, also for the countries of the Global South Prime Minister Meloni – in line with Prime Minister Sunak who expressed his appreciation and shared the line – also emphasized the importance of implementing a policy of constructive collaboration with the countries of the Global South, with particular reference to Africa, with a partnership and non-predatory approach, also in order to be able to face – the same sources conclude – in a cohesive way the common challenges of the future, from climate change to radicalism.

G7, Meloni, Macron, Scholz, von der Leyen and Michel meet before the start of the works

G7, Chancellor Scholz soon in Italy

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will soon be visiting Italy. This is learned from Italian sources, on the sidelines of the meeting with Giorgia Meloni at the G7 in Hiroshima.

Zelensky at the G7, the change of plans has a precise reason

The Zelensky missions they don’t stop atEuropeVolodymyr Zelensky will also go in Japan to Hiroshima and will do it for participate in the G7. The news, anticipated by Bloomberg, was confirmed by the New York Times. According to the newspaper, Zelensky’s trip will serve to receive new aid and weapons for the war against Russia. For the president of Ukraine only yesterday a presence in the video conference. A sudden change of plans that can have only one meaning: send a message to Vladimir Putin.

The vertex in Japan has officially begun. The leaders, including the Prime MinisterGeorgia Melonsmet for a welcoming ceremony in Memorial Park, greeted by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Then the seven leaders will visit the Museum of Peace; the joint signing of the museum’s Book of Honor will follow, with a message of each leader who will then be carved on a stone stele placed near the memorial. Subsequently, one will be deposited Laurel crown at the Cenotaph of the victims of the atomic bomb. At the end there will be the ceremony of planting a tree.

