Giorgia Meloni during the meeting this Monday in Algiers with President Abdelmadjid Tebboune. / EFE

Three visits to Algiers by a head of government from Rome since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began 11 months ago. Italy has clearly shown the importance it attaches to relations with Algeria, which has already become its main gas supplier and with which it is overcoming its previous dependence on Russian methane. Following the steps