Benito Juárez, Quintana Roo.- The weather forecast for this one monday january 23 in the town Benito Juarez, Quintana Roo, indicates that the sunrise will be mild with cloudy intervals in the morning with the possibility of drizzle. Throughout the day there will be a very hot environment, partly cloudy skies and light rains. At night mild weather is expected with cloudy intervals and some drizzle.

Regarding the temperatures for this Monday in Cancun, Quintana Roomaximum temperatures of 30 to 33 degrees are expected, while the minimum will oscillate between 20 and 23 degrees Celsius, reaching 81% humidity, especially in the evening.

In nearby municipalities like Isla Mujeres, Puerto Juarez, Puerto Morelos and Playa del Carmen, the same temperate conditions will prevail in the morning with cloudy intervals and the possibility of drizzle. During the day, a hot environment is expected, partly cloudy skies with light and scattered rains. These conditions will be accompanied by winds that will blow from the Southeast and East at 15 to 25 km/h with gusts of 30 km/h.

According to the report of the National Water Commission (Conagua), the proximity of the Cold Front no. 26 over the north of Yucatán, will induce a trough in the peninsula, favoring scattered rains of light to moderate intensity.

Due to these conditions, although the frontal system will not reach the region due to the presence of an anticyclonic circulation, this Monday will be very hot and muggy. On the coast of Yucatan and Quintana Roo, scattered rains are forecast, an east-northeast wind of 10 to 25 knots and waves between 1 and 3 meters high in Yucatan Y Quintana Rooand less than 1.5 meters in campeche.

In general, this Monday in Quintana Roo Maximum temperatures of 33 degrees and minimum of 20 degrees are expected. In cancunthe indicator of Sun Protection Factor it will be low during the first hours of the day, it will go to medium from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., it will be high from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., again medium from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. and low from 5 p.m. until night.

Sunrise will be at 7:26 a.m., noon will be at 12:59 p.m. and sunset is expected to be at 6:31 p.m. with a day length of 11 hours and 05 minutes.

The Conagua Meteorological Service Y State Civil Protection (Procivy) recommends that the population keep an eye on their newsletters and social networks to avoid affectations on this day.