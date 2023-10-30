Constitutional reforms, Meloni and the rule to weaken the Quirinale on senators for life

Georgie Melons is not only working on the final details of the maneuver which should be launched today in its definitive form, but the prime minister is also accelerating the constitutional reforms. The government – we read in Il Messaggero – is determined to repeal that all-Italian unicum which are the senators for life. In the package of reforms that will be discussed today at the Palace Chigi during the majority summit called by Giorgia Meloni and then ending in the subsequent meeting of the Council of Ministers, in fact there is not only the formulation of the much discussed premiered developed by Minister Elisabetta Toll booths after repeated discussions with the parties but also a law that makes the institution of appointing senators for life expires provided for in Article 59 of the Constitution.

If the reform were to be completed – which has not happened time and time again – it would no longer be allowed to President of the Republic – continues Il Messaggero – to indicate for the Senate women and men who have distinguished themselves for having “illustrated the homeland for very high merits in the social, scientific, artistic and literary fields”. Instead, the automatism that provides for a seat as senator for life For the former presidents of the Republic who have completed their mandate. So in any case a seat would be due to Mattarella who, for now, has not expressed himself in any way on the reform set by the government. Moreover, the process is still very long, and more detailed reforms have already occurred in the past they ended up in nothing.

