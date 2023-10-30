Home page World

From: Moritz Bletzinger

Almost unbelievable: the security guard survived this bear attack almost unscathed. © Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Huge scare in Aspen! Surveillance video shows a bear strolling leisurely through a hotel kitchen. When a security guard comes, the animal attacks.

Aspen – Dangerous burglar in the “St. Regis Hotel in Aspen. A grizzly somehow made it into the kitchen of the 5-star resort. In surveillance camera footage, the bear can be seen calmly looking around. Most likely looking for food. A similar incident occurred in Italy at the beginning of September, when a bear invaded a holiday resort in Abruzzo.

Bear breaks into hotel in Aspen and attacks security guard: Video shows encounter in the kitchen

The intruder doesn’t go unnoticed for long; a security guard checks on everything in the kitchen. He obviously doesn’t know what or who awaits him there.

The man speaks into his walkie-talkie and carefully turns a corner. And suddenly the bear attacks. The animal sprints, stands up on its hind legs. Then he pushes the guard with both paws. Direct hit! The man flies through the kitchen, the force of the bear’s push is so great that he slips on the tiles almost completely out of the picture. Maybe he scared the animal What you should definitely not do if you encounter a bear.

Security guard survives bear encounter in hotel kitchen well

Luckily, the security guard survived the impact well, immediately got up and ran away. The bear also seems to have been frightened. The animal also takes off and moves in the opposite direction.

Luckily for the security guard it was only a shock and scratches. As the environmental agency Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) reported, he was treated in hospital after the bear attack, but suffered “only” harmless abrasions. The man was able to leave the clinic the morning after the collision.

US authorities track down and euthanize bear: “Sad reminder that bears are still active”

On Tuesday, CPW, with the support of the police, managed to locate the bear. The agency said the animal was classified as aggressive and was euthanized in Fort Collins the same day. The grizzly was clearly identified by a white spot on its chest.

“This incident is a sad reminder that bears are still active and preparing for hibernation. It is everyone’s responsibility to give wildlife space and remember the importance of looking out for bears,” said a CPW spokesperson.

There are always incidents: around 20,000 bears live in Aspen

Around 17,000 to 20,000 bears live in the region around the winter sports stronghold and the population is growing. Especially shortly before winter, there are more and more incidents involving animals that are looking for food at that time. The the Predators also get into problematic situations can bring.

Bears are also sometimes a problem in Europe. In Italy, a bear attacked two men, knocking one of them out of a tree, and in the spring there was controversy after a jogger died after a bear attack. (moe)