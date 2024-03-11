Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister of Italy, could breathe a sigh of relief this Sunday night after the victory of the right-wing candidate in Abruzzo. Marco Marsilio, current governor of the region, is a man of the utmost confidence of the leader of the Brothers of Italy and his defeat, especially after the setback in Sardinia two weeks ago, would have opened a crack within the right-wing coalition that was of great concern. to the President of the Council of Ministers, especially in view of the European elections next June. Marsilio, on the other hand, has won by about seven points ahead of the candidate proposed by the progressive coalition, Luciano D'Amico, and allows Meloni to catch his breath after two tense weeks.

The elections in Abruzzo, a region in central-eastern Italy with 1.3 million inhabitants, could appear to have little relevance in the general political map of Italy. But the defeat in Sardinia and the fact that it was one of the few territories where the Brothers of Italy govern, turned the contest into almost decisive elections for the European elections. Meloni, in fact, did the rest and personally went there to campaign last Tuesday.

The unexpected defeat in Sardinia had opened a waterway between right-wing allies, who blamed the prime minister for having insisted on electing a candidate with little chance of winning. But it also served to give wings to the new alliance between the Democratic Party (PD) and the 5 Star Movement and demonstrate that the Prime Minister of Italy is not unbeatable. And that, precisely, is the question that Marsilio wanted to highlight after his victory. “Today she has won the truth over lies. The left coalition will not be the future of Italy.” And then, responding to journalists who asked him if he had spoken to Meloni, he responded: “She went to sleep peacefully and happily.”

The left trusted in greater participation that would increase the mobilization of the young vote. However, the data confirmed a drop in turnout at the polls of a few tenths compared to the previous year: the lowest figure in the history of the region. The leader of the Democratic Party, Ely Schlein, had re-signed the alliance with Giuseppe Conte's 5 Star Movement. And this time, in addition, they had the support of two small parties that emerged from the social democratic orbit: Azione, of Carlo Calenda, and Italia Viva, of Matteo Renzi. The experiment, this time, has not worked.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. Subscribe

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_