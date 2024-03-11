TV presenter Laysan Utyasheva starred in a black and white dress with a deep neckline

Master of Sports in rhythmic gymnastics and TV presenter Laysan Utyasheva starred in a revealing outfit with a deep neckline. The corresponding publication appeared on her Instagram page (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and is banned).

In the posted frames (they were deleted at the time of publication of the news), the 38-year-old athlete posed in front of the photographer in a tight black and white dress with voluminous decorative flowers.

In addition, Utyasheva put on long white gloves and threw a jacket over her shoulders. Stylists styled the celebrity's short dark hair, and makeup artists created makeup with an emphasis on the eyes.

Earlier in March, Laysan Utyasheva showed her figure in underwear. In addition, the celebrity showed off her look in a wig.