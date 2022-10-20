Berlusconi-Meloni, Bernardini De Pace speaks: “This time she wins, he is male chauvinist”

“The Meloni-Berlusconi marriage? Inexistent. She can’t stand it ”, a A sheep’s daytransmission of Rai Radio 1the hilarious speech by the most famous marriage lawyer in Italy Annamaria Bernardini De Pace on the clash between the two leaders.

As I see the political “marriage” between Giorgia Meloni And Silvio Berlusconi? “There is no marriage and their relationship is bad, Melons it’s the complete opposite of any woman he’s ever had Berlusconiyou can see from the look that he can’t stand him, ethically, politically and physically, and he’s a male chauvinist and can’t stand anyone who doesn’t think like him “.

There Bernardini De Pace for now it does not foresee a “divorce” because “they have never been united”. The “situation is very difficult but Melons she is a special woman, this time she wins ”, says the matrimonialist. In short, a marriage destined for failure. But without the Knight there is no government. “Well, a lover would be needed in Forza Italia for example: Tajani or Cattaneo, who has more of the face of a ‘lover’ …”.

