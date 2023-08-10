Excellent news for the Jimbee Cartagena. Mellado, an essential player for the schemes of the melon growers, renewed this Wednesday until the year 2027. Blanca’s, who had a contract until the 2024-25 season, was wanted by the big teams in the category, but, finally, he opted to sign a long-term contract that will have him together with those from Avenida del Cantón for four more seasons.

The one born in the Region of Murcia has excelled in recent years in the discipline of Jimbee Cartagena, which he joined in 2018. His growth has been exponential, becoming one of the most important players for Duda’s team and being a fundamental pillar both on and off the pitch.

seasons Miguel Ángel Mellado will wear at the Jimbee Cartagena when his new relationship with the Albinegro team concludes The closing wing arrived at the Avenida del Cantón complex in 2018, just coming of age.

Last season he added to his usual imbalance a series of resources that catapulted his level. In addition to his ability to hit with his left foot, he added the possibility of hitting with his right foot, scoring several goals that way. He put in some extraordinary matches, giving a master class against ElPozo Murcia. Mellado will soon be able to reach 150 games played with the elastic Cartagena.

The closing winger, only 23 years old, will become the team’s second captain this season after the departure of goalkeeper and first captain Raúl Jerez and Campos del Río winger Juanpi. This proves the relevance that he currently has in the rojiblanco team. The leader of the locker room will be Jesús Izquierdo.

The renewal of the young talent adds to those that already took place last season in the group chaired by Miguel Ángel Jiménez Bosque. Lucao. Bebe, Chemi and Javi Mínguez expanded their links with those led by Duda and this season they will also be an important part of a team that wants to finally achieve the first national title in the history of Cartagena futsal.

The squad will be made up of Chemi and Chispi in goal; Tomaz, Darío, Jesús Izquierdo and Bebe will be the closures; Mellado, Luçao, Javi Mínguez and Motta will be in the high ranks and Waltinho, Pablo Ramírez and Juanan will be the pivots. The melon club has Gon Castejón on loan at Alzira and is waiting to resolve the situation of Amin Beslama.