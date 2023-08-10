One drowned at Tuusniemi

Rescue service divers found the drowned person.

One a person drowned in Tuusniemi on Wednesday a little before midnight, according to a release from the Pohjois Savo rescue service.

According to the release, a group of three people had been boating when one of them got caught in the water and sank a moment later under the surface.

The rescue service was alerted to Erolanniementie at 11:40 p.m.

When the divers of the rescue service found the person who had sunk below the surface, there was nothing more that could be done. The victim was found about 15 meters from the beach.

A total of six units had been called to the scene. In addition to the Kuopio, Tuusniemi and Riistavesi rescue services, the police and the first aid unit were also present.