Thursday, August 10, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

One drowned at Tuusniemi

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 10, 2023
in World Europe
0
One drowned at Tuusniemi

Rescue service divers found the drowned person.

One a person drowned in Tuusniemi on Wednesday a little before midnight, according to a release from the Pohjois Savo rescue service.

According to the release, a group of three people had been boating when one of them got caught in the water and sank a moment later under the surface.

The rescue service was alerted to Erolanniementie at 11:40 p.m.

When the divers of the rescue service found the person who had sunk below the surface, there was nothing more that could be done. The victim was found about 15 meters from the beach.

A total of six units had been called to the scene. In addition to the Kuopio, Tuusniemi and Riistavesi rescue services, the police and the first aid unit were also present.

#drowned #Tuusniemi

See also  Football | Jorginho scored the opening points of the season for Chelsea with a penalty kick, Tottenham upset Southampton
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Complaints in the courts of the Region of Murcia have risen by 33% and now represent one every day on average

Complaints in the courts of the Region of Murcia have risen by 33% and now represent one every day on average

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result