08/03/2023 – 22:09

The US union United Auto Workers (UAW) is pressuring Detroit automakers to give their factory workers a 40% pay rise in their next employment contract. The body conveyed that demand to automakers this week, along with a list of other items it plans to press at the negotiating table.

The UAW is negotiating new labor agreements for about 150,000 hourly workers at General Motors, Ford Motor and Stellantis, the maker of Jeep. A UAW spokesman said that under the current contract, the median salary of CEOs at Detroit automakers has increased by 40%. “We believe UAW members deserve just as much, if not more,” he said.

Currently, unionized workers at Detroit automakers make as little as $18 an hour. The highest wage achieved over years is around $32 an hour.