Last Saturday was the final of “El gran show” and Melissa Paredes she was one of the participants who left everything on the dance floor in search of first place in the competition. She even brought her partner, Anthony Aranda, as reinforcement; however, it was not enough for the jury and she placed fifth. That is why her mother, Cecilia Rodriguezhe dedicated a few words to him on his Instagram account.

“ Exactly, baby. You are always a winner, you are very talented, you were born that way. Everything you perform, you always do super well. God with you always!” Wrote the mother of the former star of “Ojitos sorcerers”.

Mother of Melissa Paredes dedicated a few words to her after her time on “The Great Show”. Photo: Instagram capture/Melissa Paredes

Melissa Paredes appreciated the opportunity to participate in “The Great Show”

After months in competition, Melissa Paredes reached the final of “The Big Show”; however, she was the first eliminated from the last gala night. Despite not winning first place, the former host of “América Hoy” dedicated a few words of thanks to Gisela Valcárcel’s dance program.

“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, super grateful and happy to have returned to mine! Thank you, Gisela Valcárcel and ‘El gran show’, for this beautiful opportunity !”, he posted on his Instagram account. Similarly, she thanked her dance partner and her boyfriend, Anthony Aranda.

Melissa Paredes placed fifth in the “EGS” finale. Photo: Instagram capture/Melissa Paredes

Melissa Paredes sent a message to those who said she had favoritism in “EGS”

The model Melissa Paredes was the target of criticism from network users while participating in “El gran show”, alleging that the contestant had the favoritism of the jury and the production. Regarding this, Rodrigo Cuba’s ex-partner left a few lines to those who judged her.

“We are fifth, gentlemen, so you don’t cry! The only thing is that we were left with the desire to dance the waltz with Sergio Álvarez (his dance partner), heh, heh, heh, heh. For the rest, THANK YOU TOTAL! ”, He expressed on his Instagram profile.