If you know how to play Fortnite and you want win a million dollars, you are in luck, now you can. No, we’re not kidding. Starting from 13 December 2022 it will be possible to participate in the modality MrBeast’s Extreme survival challenge, with deadline December 17, 2022. Whoever gets the highest score in this mode will win the cash prize. The first 100,000 classified, however, will get the Beastbrello Umbrella, which you can see just below.

More precisely, the MrBeast’s Extreme survival challenge will take place on December 17 from 18:00 to 21:00 Italian time and will be available in the “Fortnite Competitions” section in Discovery. During this time, you can play as many games as you like. After the end of the challenge, the Highest Match Score (the match with the most Score) will determine placement. The island will be accessible from the Discovery screen or with the island code 7990-6907-8565.

To be able to join an event match, a player must be aged 13 or over (or such other age, if higher, as may be required in that player’s country of residence). If you are under the age of 18 or the age defined as the age of majority by your country of residence (“Minor”), you will need to receive permission from a parent or legal guardian to participate in the Event. It should be noted that players must have 2FA enabled and verified on their Epic account for their Score to count towards the challenge, and be account level 15 or higher (you can find your account level in the “Career” tab at within Fortnite).

Beastbrello umbrella

Also, starting December 14, i MrBeast and MrBeast6000 costumes will be available for purchase in the Fortnite Item Shop!

As for Fortnite x My Hero Academia: Epic Games has confirmed the launch date of the collaboration.