He broke his silence. The mother of Melissa Paredes defended her daughter and assured that Rodrigo Cuba was already rebuilding his love life with another woman.
Melissa Paredes’ mother, Celia Rodríguez, spoke about Rodrigo ‘Gato’ Cuba. Photo: Capture America TV / Instagram
Melissa Paredes’ mother, Celia Rodríguez, accused Rodrigo ‘Gato’ Cuba of having been unfaithful to Melissa Paredes. The mother of the actress launched this strong revelation in the middle of an interview for “America today”.
We will expand soon…
#Melissa #Paredes #mother #accuses #Gato #Cuba #unfaithful #fact #ampay #left
Leave a Reply