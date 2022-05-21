Melissa Paredes Y Rodrigo Cuba They continue in a legal confrontation to reconcile the days that each could spend with their youngest daughter Mia. However, this time, the couple has brought out all the artillery to defend their side of the story in relation to what happened before they divorced.

Despite this, minutes before their meeting, the “Love and Fire” program denied the version of the former driver, where she states that the footballer has no interest in visiting his daughter on weekends. This thanks to some conversations that were revealed in which it can be seen that the ‘Gato’ Cuba requests to spend time with her smug, but is denied.

What did Melissa Paredes say?

In the document presented by the influencer Melissa Paredes, one of the exposed points suggests that both would not have an agreement regarding the shared custody of their daughter and that the athlete would never have requested permission to visit her.

“I invite you to reconcile in order to allow my youngest daughter to enjoy some weekends with her father. Even more so if the father has never asked me to spend a weekend with our youngest daughter … For my part, I would also like to spend more days with my daughter during her school years, if the father accepts it,” reads the manuscript.

What did Rodrigo the ‘Cat’ Cuba answer?

This pointed point would not have been to the liking of Rodrigo Cuba, who completely denied the version of the former TV presenter with chats that show that he requested to spend a weekend with his daughter, but the model denied him permission.

“Melissa, do you think I can take her to the beach on Saturday and Sunday?” asks Rodrigo Cuba, to which she replies: “These are my days, Rodrigo, is everything okay with you?” In this way, the Boys player clarifies: “I was just asking you to see if I could do anything else, and see if we could change Monday like this”. Later, Melissa answers bluntly: “There is no way, these are my days with my daughter, and on top of that they are my days off from work, thanks for the agreement” .

Melissa Paredes and “Gato” Cuba did not reach an agreement to modify the conciliation they had on the shared custody of their youngest daughter. Photo: capture of América TV/La República

Rodrigo Cuba’s lawyer affirms that Melissa Paredes wants to have five days with her daughter

Lady Penalawyer for ‘Gato’ Cuba, appeared on the program “Amor y fuego” on May 20 to clarify doubts about the new visitation regime that both parents will have and for which they are currently in legal disputes.