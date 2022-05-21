San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone has banned Democrat Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, from receiving communion in the archdiocese because she supports abortion.

Cordileone wrote a letter to the congresswoman, made public this Friday afternoon (20), in which she justified that she took the measure because the California representative “has not publicly repudiated her position on abortion and continues to refer to her Catholic faith to justify your position and receive Holy Communion.”

“Therefore, in light of my responsibility as Archbishop of San Francisco to ‘take care of all the Christian faithful entrusted to the [meus]

care’ (Code of Canon Law, can. 383, §1), I hereby notify you that you must not present yourself for Holy Communion and, if you do, you must not receive Holy Communion, until you repudiate publicly your defense of the legitimacy of abortion and confess and receive absolution for this grave sin in the sacrament of Penance,” the archbishop wrote.

Pelosi, who represents in the House a district that comprises much of the city and county of San Francisco, has not yet commented on the matter.

Since the election of President Joe Biden, another Catholic who supports abortion, bishops of the Catholic Church in the United States have intensified the demand that the Eucharist be denied to politicians who defend the voluntary termination of pregnancy. Before that, in 2019, Biden was denied the sacrament at a church in South Carolina.

Last year, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) approved a document on the Eucharist that preaches the defense of the unborn and reiterates as a “scandal” the rejection of Catholics “in their personal or professional lives”. to doctrines or moral teachings of the Church.

The document does not cite Biden or direct that Catholic politicians who support abortion be denied communion, but stresses that “laity who exercise some form of public authority have a special responsibility to embody the teachings of the Church.”