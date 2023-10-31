Join the La República WhatsApp channel

They threw the house out the window! Melissa Paredes and Rodrigo Cuba celebrated, last Sunday, October 29, the sixth birthday party of their youngest daughter Mia. Through their respective social networks, the ex-couple shared various moments of this luxurious event that surprised more than one with certain details. In this note, she knows how this celebration was experienced in which the choreographer Anthony Aranda, the businesswoman Ale Venturo and her daughter were also present.

How was the party for the daughter of Melissa Paredes and Rodrigo Cuba?

Melissa Paredes and Rodrigo Cuba They came together to organize a great party for their daughter Mia for her 6th birthday. Through their Instagram accounts, the popular ‘Gato’ and the ‘Al Fondo Hay Sitio’ actress shared various videos and photographs of that luxurious celebration.

It should be noted that both parents spared no expense for the party because there was an immense lilac, pink and silver decoration with a butterfly theme, inflatable games, a Disney princess children’s show, tables full of various snacks, a large cake of several floors, snack carts, a spa for the little ones and surprises for the guests.

What was the show that the daughter of Melissa Paredes and Rodrigo Cuba did on her birthday?

It should be noted that the most surprising thing about the festival daughter of Melissa Paredes and Rodrigo Cuba It was the show that his little girl offered. The girl danced with her friends to a choreography by ‘Meli’s current partner, Anthony Aranda, who was proud of the minor’s show.