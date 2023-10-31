Nordic Council | NATO Stoltenberg speaks at the Nordic Council session

Prime Minister Petteri Orpo (Kok) will be there from Finland.

Nordic Council the three-day session begins on Tuesday in Oslo. The event brings together the prime ministers and ministers of various administrative branches as well as MPs from all five Nordic countries as well as the self-governing regions of Åland, the Faroe Islands and Greenland.

The Secretary General of NATO will visit the Nordic Council on Tuesday Jens Stoltenbergwho talks about NATO and the Nordic region in a new security policy situation.

Prime minister Petteri Orpo (co.c.) will participate in the Nordic summit of prime ministers and heads of government in the afternoon.

The Nordic Council was founded in 1952.