Melissa Martínez, forgotten: Matías Mier, in love and without caring what they say

The soccer player moved from Colombia in January.
Instagram: @melissamartineza / @mati.mier
The footballer’s video says it all.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
matias mier He plays in Indonesian soccer and has had an outstanding participation there since he arrived at the start of 2023.
In the midst of the controversies and others, due to their sentimental themes, the midfielder has stood out on the courts and speaking from there.
happy and in love
Mier has published his state of mind and it is seen that he is having a great time and that he is happy.
He has shown how he is with valentina rendonthe woman who managed to fill his heart, after the separation with the journalist, Melissa Martinez.
On his Instagram account, he uploaded a story where they are seen dancing happily. The soccer player put as a legend "I read them here" and "that everything is founded", followed by this, subtracting little from people's comments.
