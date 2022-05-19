melissa loza became a trend on Twitter after starring in a tense moment on the set of “EEG 10 years.” On May 18, the so-called “Goddess” faced Rosangela Espinoza in a game that included looking for a key in a pool of mud. The ‘Selfie Girl’ won the challenge to the discontent of the ‘warrior’.

Did Melissa Loza accuse the production of favoring Rosangela Espinoza?

The ‘Goddess’ Melissa Loza caused the discomfort of those present on the set of “EEG 10 years” by questioning the veracity of the game and questioning the work of the production because she could not find the key.

“I don’t want to detract from her partner’s triumph, it’s great to compete with her, but I don’t see the key, take it away from me, please” he demanded.

Quickly, a member of the staff of “This is war” approached the edge of the pool of mud and in a matter of seconds presented the ‘warrior’ with the key that was inside the pool of mud.

Melissa Loza forced to apologize

After it was shown that her doubts were unfounded, Melissa Loza tried to leave the set of “EEG 10 years”. However Mister G demanded that she apologize for doubting the veracity of the game. “Melissa can you apologize” asked the voice.