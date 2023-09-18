Melissa Klug She celebrated the baby shower of her expecting daughter with Jesús Barco a few weeks after giving birth. Last Friday, September 15, the popular ‘Blanca de Chucuito’ was encouraged to celebrate the soon coming of her baby with a great party that was not only organized by the businesswoman, but also by her ex-partner Raúl Marquina. Given the valuable contribution that the father of her first daughter made in this event, Samahara Lobatón’s mother did not hesitate to congratulate him.

How did Raúl Marquina help at Melissa Klug’s baby shower?

Melissa Klug’s eldest daughter, Gianella Marquinasurprised more than one by revealing that her father and her mother’s ex-partner, Raúl Marquina, contributed to the baby shower of the daughter the businesswoman is expecting with the soccer player Jesús Barcos.

Along these lines, Gianella said that Raul Marquina He was in charge of the stage, sound equipment, screens and lights. “Everything made by my daddy,” wrote the first-born of the ‘Blanca de Chucuito’ on her social networks.

It should be noted that Raúl Marquina was one of the guests at this event, in which he took several photographs with Klug’s close friends.

In July of this year, Melissa Klug praised Raúl Marquina for his role as Gianella’s father. Both enjoy a good relationship. Photo: LR composition/Instagram/Melissa Klug

What did Melissa Klug say about Raúl Marquina’s contribution to her baby shower?

Given the contribution made by her ex-partner and father of her first daughter, Raul Marquinaat her baby shower, Melissa Klug He was encouraged to thank him publicly through his social networks.

“I want to show you the A1 work of Raúl (my daughter Giane’s dad) for the incredible work he did and showed off at my baby shower, a job that he has done for years at events and that is why he is recognized and recommended. Thank you, Raúl, the stage was beautiful,” were the words of the one nicknamed ‘Blanca de Chucuito’.