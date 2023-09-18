According to Philip Hammer’s online resume, a lead engine program at idSoftwarewe can think that the team started it development of the new id Tech 8 enginean evolved version of the technological base used by the team for its productions.

The LinkedIn profile it was reported by Twitter user Timur222, who specializes in scouring the internet for this information, but apparently the page was then modified when the information began to circulate, so at the moment we do not have direct feedback on the issue .

However, the source is generally very reliable, as it strictly sticks to the sources and, even in this case, it had simply reported what was written in Hammer’s LinkedIn profile, before the removal of the document.