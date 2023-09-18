According to Philip Hammer’s online resume, a lead engine program at idSoftwarewe can think that the team started it development of the new id Tech 8 enginean evolved version of the technological base used by the team for its productions.
The LinkedIn profile it was reported by Twitter user Timur222, who specializes in scouring the internet for this information, but apparently the page was then modified when the information began to circulate, so at the moment we do not have direct feedback on the issue .
However, the source is generally very reliable, as it strictly sticks to the sources and, even in this case, it had simply reported what was written in Hammer’s LinkedIn profile, before the removal of the document.
id Software’s new game is still unknown
It would therefore seem that id Software is already working on its new engine, with id Tech 8 which should therefore be the basis of the new games arriving from the Bethesda and Microsoft team, waiting to understand what it is.
id Tech is a proprietary engine that became famous with DOOM, and evolved over the decades to achieve the results seen with DOOM Eternal, based on id Tech 7. At this point we are waiting to see the new technology at work, but above all the new games from id Software.
We don’t know anything about it yet new project of the team after DOOM Eternali, but some rumors speak of a possible game with vehicles, even if this is not clear. Meanwhile, id Software has grown beyond 300 developers.
