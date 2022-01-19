During the broadcast on Tuesday, January 18, Melissa Klug was the special guest of love and fire and hosts Gigi Miter like Rodrigo González did not hesitate to ask him about his relationship with Jesús Barco and with his daughter Samahara Lobatón. The popular “Blanca de Chucuito” stressed that her eldest daughter is a good mother and that she has matured a lot.

On her way through the set of Willax TV, businesswoman Melissa Klug avoided talking about her daughter’s partner and mentioned that she only shared with her granddaughter’s father’s family at the little girl’s baptism as in her first year.

“She could have had a lot of mistakes. Obviously he’s going to make thousands of them, because all humans make mistakes, but it’s already inevitable… It’s good mom, it’s good mom, I’m proud of how she is as a mother. She can have her things, she is a young girl, she is a 20-year-old girl, maturity had to take her even if she did not want to”, Melissa Klug sentenced in defense of her daughter.

Melissa Klug celebrates her grandmother’s 95th birthday and dedicates a meaningful message to her: “The queen of my life”

Through her Instagram account, Melissa Klug dedicated a tender message to her grandmother Angelita, who celebrated her 95th birthday. The businesswoman showed images of the celebration and the great banquet made up of various fruits, flavored juices, donuts, multi-tiered cakes and breads. “Breakfast for the queen of my life for her 95 years,” he wrote.

Melissa Klug on Jefferson Farfán: “We will be parents of 2 beautiful children until God willing”