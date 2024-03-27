A proud mom. Melissa Klug She shares day by day the details of her new journey through motherhood. Let us remember that the popular 'Blanca de Chucuito' gave birth on November 28, 2023 to her sixth daughter, Cayetana, the result of her engagement to the Sport Boys soccer player, Jesús Barco. This Wednesday, Klug revealed that her youngest daughter will begin a new stage at just four months old. We tell you all the details in the following lines.

YOU CAN SEE: What was the emotional gesture that Jefferson Farfán had with Melissa Klug after the death of her grandmother?

What will be the new stage that Melissa Klug's youngest daughter will begin?

Through his official Instagram profile, Melissa Klug He told his followers that Cayetana was enrolled in early stimulation classes. In the publication, the businesswoman thanked her teacher and expressed high expectations for the development of her baby.

“My chubby beauty started her first early stimulation classes with the best, Miss Thais”he wrote in a story where Melissa appears hugging Cayetana.

Melissa Klug told the details on her Instagram stories. Photo: Instagram Melissa Klug

YOU CAN SEE: Melissa Klug announces the death of her grandmother and sends her an emotional message: “Always take care of me”

Why did Melissa Klug temporarily step away from social media?

On March 21, Melissa Klug confirmed the death of his grandmother, Angela, at 97 years old. This event marked a before and after in Klug's life, as she decided to take a break from social networks, from which she usually remained active.

Before making this decision, Melissa published a heartfelt message, accompanied by a video with the moments she lived with the woman she considered her mother.

“Thank you, my mother, for having been present at every moment and stage of my life, for always taking care of me and protecting me, but above all for having given me your unconditional love.”, for being the best mother-grandmother in the world, for having the best heart and being the best human being that could have existed on this earth, for helping everyone without expecting anything in return. Help me recover from this pain and how to live without you. My Angelita, I will love you beyond life,” she wrote on Instagram.

Melissa Klug's grandmother was present at the birth of her last baby. Photo: Instagram Melissa Klug

YOU CAN SEE: Melissa Klug confirms reconciliation with Jesús Barco with tender photo: “We love you”

What message did Jesús Barco dedicate to Melissa Klug?

The father of the last daughter of Melissa Klug, Jesús Barco recently dedicated an emotional message to his fiancée, given the irreparable loss of his grandmother Angela.

Through Instagram, the player expressed his support and admiration for Melissa in the difficult situation she faced. “I want to tell you that I simply admire you and love you more every day, for everything you do for your family and for everything you did for your mom Angela. How strong you are, despite the bad time you have gone through, you are still standing watching for your family,” reads the aforementioned social network.