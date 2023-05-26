The meeting of two greats. the popular comedian Paul Villanuevaknown as Melcochita, shared a lunch with the singer Santiago Farfán, whose stage name is Jimmy Santy, and with it all the rumors of a possible rivalry were silenced. The video was shared by the comedian and they were also accompanied by the Master Huachano, an esoteric acquaintance who in his social networks assured that he made them both become friends. As you remember, both starred in one of the most iconic videos on Peruvian television in the program Magaly TV.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ce0DTCdVEwM

YOU CAN SEE: The time Jimmy Santy almost beat up Melcochita on the set of Magaly Medina

Melcochita and Jimmy Santy: how do they get along today?

In the video, Master Huachano began speaking, introducing taffyand the comedian in turn introduced jimmy santy. The interpreter of “Chin Chin” He took the floor to talk about what had been said previously about both and assured that now more than ever they are like brothers.

“With this we break a lot of gossip about whether I’m still friends with Melcocha or not. We’ve been brothers all our lives. Anyone has an impasse in life. Brothers fight, but it’s nonsense that happened years ago. So, Friends, don’t rack your brains anymore. I’m with my taffy dear and my compadre Huachano,” said the 76-year-old artist.

After Maestro Huachano assured that they fostered the “friendship” between the two, Villanueva ratified the friendship that exists between the three. “All the people believe that because of the pod that happened with Magaly. And everything has been a vacilón, because we are recontraamigos. What we do is for the delight of the viewer, nothing more“, the endearing comedian pointed out to his style.

YOU CAN SEE: Why did Jimmy Santi and Melcochita fight live on the Magaly Medina program?

How was the ‘enmity’ between Melcochita and Jimmy Santy born?

Last year, Magaly Medina celebrated its 25 years on Peruvian television and the popular “Urraca” presented excerpts from the best moments of its programs, such as when it made its famous ampays and brought guests to its set. In one of those, she recalled that on November 1, 2006, she invited both of them and they ended up fighting.

And apparently this had not been forgotten, because in 2020 the popular ‘Chin Chin’ was asked if the fight was armed and they already became friends, but he revealed that this never happened and that “respects keep respects”. Later, he said that they had already ironed out the rough edges and that Melcochita apologized to Jimmy.

#Melcochita #Jimmy #Santy #lunch #deny #enmity #quotAll #lives #brothersquot