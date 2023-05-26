White House representatives unofficially claim that Joe Biden and the Speaker of the House would be close to an agreement

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, and the main Republican of Congress, Kevin McCarthy, returned to debate this Thursday (25.May.2023) the increase in the debt ceiling of 31.4 trillion dollars. The information is from Reuters.

The two sides met virtually this Thursday (May 25) informed the White House. Representative Garrett Graves, the top Republican negotiator, told reporters the talks would continue into the night.

Republican negotiators reportedly backed away from plans to increase military spending while cutting non-defense spending and instead supported White House pressure to treat the two budget items more equally, a source told Reuters.

The agreement would also specify the total amount the government could spend on programs such as housing and education.

In early May, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen stated that it is “highly probable” that the Treasury will no longer be able to pay all government obligations if the debt ceiling is not raised by June 1st.

With the risk of default for the first time in history, talks between the Biden administration and Republicans in the US House have shown progress and a draft of a deal may be taking shape, informed The Reuters. The two sides would be separated by just $70 billion for a total value that would be well over $1 trillion, according to one source.